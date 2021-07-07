FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says there is no need for Zambians to change the government over the high cost of commodities because opposition leader Hakainde’s Hichilema was also selling his beef at a high price . Speaking when she met Muslim leaders, Tuesday, Nawakwi said Hichilema should fix the price of beef first before he talks about the high cost of food in the country because he had more than one million cattle. “My brother Hakainde Hichilema is a cattle herder. If you go to buy a kg of beef,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.