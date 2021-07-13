PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says people who destroyed the Pineapple factory in North-Western Province through privatisation are the same people who are saying they want to change the country for the better, in apparent reference to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking when he met traditional leaders in North-Western Province, Monday, President Lungu said the government established the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) so that the economy was developed through the growth of companies. “We had Mwinilunga Pineapple factory here, who destroyed it? It was under the privatisation in MMD. And who was...



