Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KABWE Central PF aspiring member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says Zambians must thank the PF government for all the wonderful things they have done like ending load shedding by voting for President Edgar Lungu. In an interview, Monday, Ngulube said the PF government was delivering development to the people even in difficult times. “Things are moving, things are happening. Even in the difficult times the PF is able to deliver development, the PF is able to give Social Cash Transfer, the PF is empowering women, the PF is sponsoring students...