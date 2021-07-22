EUROPEAN Union chief observer Maria Arena has urged PF, UPND and other political parties to respect and implement the peace accord which they signed if the country is to have a peaceful election. And Arena has called on prison authorities to ensure that inmates are provided with the much-needed information in order for them to make an informed decision as they cast their votes. Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Wednesday, Arena noted that signing the peace accord without implementing it would not end the violence being experienced in the country. “When...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.