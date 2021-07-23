NAREP president Steven Nyirenda says PF wants to be re-elected so that they can fulfil their personal greed and satisfy their egos. In an interview, Nyirenda wondered why the ruling party was insisting on being voted back into power when they had failed to run the country. “I was thinking that if President Edgar Lungu would be genuine enough, he would have resigned or he would have given way because they have failed. But we don’t know why they are insisting. They may be insisting to come back because it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.