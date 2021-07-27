PF Presidential running mate Prof Nkandu Luo says Zambians risk having the national assets being sold if they try to experiment with new leadership. And Prof Luo says August 12 will be like a transition so that President Edgar Lungu can continue with the good works that he has been doing. Meanwhile, Chief Lumpuma of Lufwanyama District has assured Prof Luo that Zambians will give the PF the much-needed votes in the August polls. Speaking when she addressed traditional leaders in Lufwanyama District, Monday, Prof Luo said Zambians should continue...



