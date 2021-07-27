FORMER Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says Zambians are intelligent and can tell that they are being lied to that things will get better when PF is voted back into power. And Archbishop Mpundu says the opinion polls predicting that President Edgar Lungu will win the August polls are just manufactured lies meant to distract people. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said it was up to the people not to be frightened and to vote differently from what they were being told. “Whether the people are told the truth or not,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.