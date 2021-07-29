THE Ministry of Health has expressed concern over the pockets of COVID-19 high infections in Eastern and Copperbelt Provinces. And Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says the country has recorded 476 and 22 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Wednesday, Dr Malama urged all Provinces to ramp up community preventive interventions to prevent and mitigate the further spread of the virus. “We continue being optimistic as a country that we are on the right track in responding to COVID-19. Our clarion call to...



