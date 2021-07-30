US Embassy in Zambia interim Chargé d’Affaires David Young says a fair election requires that all parties have the same opportunities to campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Young says other countries has been able to conduct campaigns during the Covid-19 pandemic and that this was also possible in Zambia as long as people wore masks correctly. Meanwhile, Young says statements that call for the use of force against one side in an election escalate political tension. Speaking during a virtual press briefing, Wednesday, Young noted that elections around the...



