THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a second Zambian registered vessel was intercepted in the Mediterranean sea, carrying suspected illegal arms. But the ministry has insisted that government is not involved and that some people are doing illegal things using the Zambian flag. The European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation IRINI intercepted a second Zambian registered vessel for being suspected of ferrying illegal arms, which is in violation of the Arms Embargo on Libya. Responding to a press query, Thursday, Ambassador Chalwe Lombe said the government does not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.