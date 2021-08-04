Pupils of Lusaka’s Chainama Special School wait to be addressed by their head teacher as schools open for the first term of 2021 under the new normal due to COVID 19 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Jobbicks Kalumba has announced that the remaining school calendar for the year 2021 will run from Thursday, August 5 to December 10. And Dr Kalumba says learners will not be required to pay school fees for the continuation of Term two. Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga says while government understands the short notice to re-open schools, guardians were recently paid and will be able to set aside adequate resources. Speaking during a joint press...