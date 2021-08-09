Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga addresses delegates at the induction of the national adjudication committee on SADC media awards at government complex in Lusaka on March 31, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has warned that it will not hesitate to invoke the relevant legal provisions if some people decide to abuse the internet to peddle falsehoods as Zambia heads to the polls on Thursday. And government has also warned that the law will not spare anyone that harasses the media in the course of their duties. Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga was speaking when he handed over a video camera and a mobile phone to a ZANIS reporter based in Ikeleng’i District, North-Western Province, who was attacked by...