GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) should be blamed for agreeing to the request to single source by a procuring entity which is notorious for not following the rules. Lifuka was commenting on a News Diggers investigation which revealed that the Ministry of Health duped ZPPA and fraudulently awarded a US$8.5 million (K180 million) contract to Barakatel Investment Limited to procure 1,500 Tricycle Ambulances, citing COVID-19 response emergency. In an interview, Lifuka said the funds used could have been used to employ more frontline workers....
Menu