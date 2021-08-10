FORMER President Rupiah Banda has advised winners of Thursday’s general elections to remain humble and the “losers” to graciously accept defeat. Speaking when he went live on his official Facebook page, Monday, Banda urged the contesting parties to respect the will of the people. “During my tenure as President, I emphasised the importance of contesting parties to respect the will of the people. I wish to remind the contestants in this year’s election that every election has winners and losers. Any attempt by any entity acting alone or in consent...



