FORMER Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says the PF will concentrate on human-centred development if voted back into power. And Chitotela has accused the UPND of being a propaganda party which believes in its own lies. In an interview, Chitotela said Zambia will be among the top five tourist destinations in Africa if the PF is re-elected. “PF’s mandate in 2021 to 2026 is human-centred development because we have invested in a number of social and economic developments that spur growth in the nation and now it (PF)...
Menu