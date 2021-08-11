Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda on May 22, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Media and Political Technical Committee Spokesperson Amos Chanda has asked Zambians to trust President Edgar Lungu because he always delivers on his promises. And Chanda says although the PF leadership recognises the high cost of living, Zambia is not worse off than its neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, Chanda says the PF has already secured victory in the rural parts of Zambia because farming inputs have been delivered on time. Speaking when he featured Millennium Radio’s ‘Talk At 6’ programme, Monday, Chanda asked Zambians to trust President Lungu. “The confidence in...