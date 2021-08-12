I AM hopeful and prayerful that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of power to myself, says President Edgar Lungu. Speaking when he addressed the nation, Wednesday evening, President Lungu said he would remain President until the winner is sworn in. “I will be President until the winner from tomorrow’s presidential elections is sworn in. I am hopeful and prayerful that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of power to myself,” President Lungu said. “As long as I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.