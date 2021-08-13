GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala says Zambians have now woken up from the slumber due to the torturous seven years under the PF, hence the high voter turnout. In an interview, Changala said the last time he experienced such kind of high voter turnout was in 1991 when Zambia drifted from a one-party state to a constitutional democracy. “I have been voting for a while. The first time I saw this kind of civic responsibility response from the people of Zambia was in 1991 when Zambia was drifting from a one-party...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.