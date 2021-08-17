Party of National Unity and Progress leader Highvie Hamududu during the presidential filing in of nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu says his party will play its role in holding the new government accountable by providing the necessary checks and balances with objectivity. In a statement, Monday, Hamududu, whose party produced one member of parliament in Nalolo, said his party trusts that the newly elected leader would not lose sight of the aspirations of Zambians. “Following the conclusion of the 12th August 2021 tripartite Elections, I would like on behalf of our party and on my own behalf to convey our...