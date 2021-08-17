POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says 15 people have been arrested in connection with the looting and disturbances which occurred in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. And President-elect Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that individuals wishing to take part in illegal acts; including the destruction of property must immediately stop or will be dealt with by the law. Meanwhile, Hichilema has urged outgoing President Edgar Lungu to ensure that law and order is maintained to the fullest extent during the transition period. In viral videos, some criminals taking advantage of the change of...



