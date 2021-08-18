South African-based PF member Bizwell Mutale hands over a 25 kg bag of mealie meal to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila as Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri looks on at the PF secretariat yesterday. Mutale donated a total of 4,000 bags of mealie meal to DMMU for hunger stricken areas.

PF National Mobilisation Committee Member Bizwell Mutale has recommended that PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and party National Chairman Samuel Mukupa should step down with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Mutale said the mobilization team findings indicate that President Lungu remains the most loved leader due to his service delivery sacrifices to the poor people of Zambia. According to a letter dated August 17 and addressed to Mwila, Mutale said President Lungu was betrayed by his most trusted advisors during the preparations of the Presidential general elections and on the election day....