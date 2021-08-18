UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says individuals who embezzled public resources should expect the law to visit them. And Mweetwa says the appreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies even before President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema is sworn in shows the confidence which the financial market has in his leadership. Meanwhile, Mweetwa has advised UPND Alliance supporters against laughing at the PF but to embrace love in order to promote unity. Speaking at a media briefing, Tuesday, Mweetwa said some law enforcement agencies already had lists of individuals or entities that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.