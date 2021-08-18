President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema poses for a picture after meeting Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti at his residence in New Kasama on August 18, 2021

PRESIDENT-ELECT Hakainde Hichilema has assured that once he is sworn in, he will ensure that there is an independent, professional and well remunerated civil service.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Wednesday, Hichilema said he would make sure that the country’s economic vision comes to fruition.

“This afternoon we held a meeting with the Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti in which he briefed us on several matters of national importance. The meeting which took place at our residence in Lusaka today, 18th August, 2021 is one of the many lined up for the coming days as we transition into government. One among other key issues we will do once sworn in next week, will be to ensure that there is an independent, professional and well remunerated civil service that will foster our economic vision,” stated Hichilema.

“Together with you fellow Zambians, the public workers and private sector, we will ensure that our economic vision comes to fruition. Fellow citizens, we understand the value of a professional, independent and well-paid civil service, and as such we are working on ensuring that this is done, but not only for the public workers, but including those in the private sector.”