PF central committee member Mumbi Phiri has asked President- Elect Hakainde Hichilema not to entertain recycled politicians, arguing that there is need for fresh blood all round. Speaking on UNZA Radio’s “Beyond the Headlines” programme, Saturday, Phiri said recycled politicians like herself should be allowed to rest. “Otherwise, my message to the new government is not to pick any recycled politician like me. He should start on a fresh page because that is what the Zambians are expecting. Bamushanina bwali (those who dance for nshima) should stay where they belong....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.