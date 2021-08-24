GOVERNMENT has cancelled all agreements and contracts relating to loans, guarantees, concessions, Public Private Partnerships, Civil Works, ICT Solutions and for the Supply of Goods and Services entered into after the declaration of Hakainde Hichilema as President-Elect. In a circular dated August 20, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said following the declaration of President-Elect Hichilema, all contracts government entered into were null and void, unless cleared through the Office of the Accountant General. Yamba said if any payments were made, they must be cleared through the Office of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.