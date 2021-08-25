COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has advised the UPND government not to be overconfident because they might have a rude awakening. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said Zambians wanted a better and efficient government. He said the overwhelming turnout on voting day and at the inauguration ceremony was an indication that citizens were expectant and hungry for efficiency. “The nation has definitely not changed from green to red to do business as usual. If that is their modus operandi, then they will have a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.