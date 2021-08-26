NEWLY appointed PF vice-president Given Lubinda says former president Edgar Lungu did not weep even after suffering the humiliation of being booed at Heroes Stadium because he is a strong and tested leader. And Lubinda says the way some PF officials were not accorded seats at President Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony shows the kind of governance that the country is going to be subjected to. During President Hichilema’s inauguration on Tuesday, Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda, Samuel Mukupa and some other PF officials were captured seated in a holding room at Heroes...



