Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the Sixth Lameck Goma annual lecture held at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on November 5, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure equitable representation of women, youths and persons with disabilities as he sets up his Cabinet. This is according to a joint statement issued by ActionAid Zambia; Alliance for Community Action; Caritas Zambia; Centre for Trade Policy and Development; Chapter One Foundation; NGOCC; Transparency International Zambia; and Zambia Council for Social Development, Thursday. Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde, on behalf of the other CSOs, stated that Article 259 of the Constitution required the Head...