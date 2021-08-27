TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has welcomed the investigations being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Commission for various financial crimes, but hopes that the motivation will not be to settle political scores. DEC recently seized four motor vehicles belonging to PF cadre Maxwell Chongu following operations conducted by the Commission where various individuals have been searched and some properties seized. And in an interview, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe hoped that the investigations being conducted by various law enforcement agencies would be all-encompassing. “As TIZ, we do welcome the investigations that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.