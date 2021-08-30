THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has frozen Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) liquidator Milingo Lungu’s bank accounts following some suspicious transactions. But FIC Director General Mary Chirwa has declined to confirm the development, saying it would be unprofessional and illegal for her to names of people whose accounts have been seized by the centre. Sources close to Lungu, who is a partner at Lungu Simwanza and Associates, told News Diggers that the development came as a shock to the Lawyer who has been superintending over operations at the country’s biggest mine...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.