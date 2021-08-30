PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Anthony Bwalya as his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations.

Bwalya who takes over from Isaac Chipampe was sworn in today at State House.

Others sworn in are Lieutenant General Dennis Alibuzwi who is the new Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Collins Barry as new ZAF Commander, Lieutenant General Patrick Solochi sworn in as the new ZNS Commandant and Remmy Kajoba sworn in as the new Inspector General of Police.

The President also swore in Major General Oscar Nyoni as Deputy Air Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Geoffrey Zyeele, as Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Reuben Mwewa sworn in as Deputy ZNS Commandant and Chief of Staff, Doris Chibombe sworn in as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration and Milner Muyambango as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations.