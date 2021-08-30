FDD leader Edith Nawakwi with Antonio Mwanza during former president Edgar Lungu's filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NEWLY appointed PF national youth chairman Antonio Mwanza says it’s impossible for the UPND government to deliver on their campaign promises because they were populist pledges aimed at winning the polls. Meanwhile, Mwanza says PF expects more of their weak, disloyal members to leave the party because it is a normal trend in African politics when a ruling party loses power. In an interview, Thursday, Mwanza said he expected nothing but leadership from the UPND as their honeymoon was over. He said as an opposition party, PF would be a...