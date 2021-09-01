THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has received information that some are people personating DEC officials and extorting money from members of the public in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces.

In a statement, Wednesday, DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga said according to the information received, the said individuals had been conducting illegal searches on unsuspecting members and business entities and demanding bribes.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) is in receipt of intelligence information that there are some people personating DEC officers and extorting members of the public, particularly in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. According to the information received, the people have been conducting illegal searches on unsuspecting members of the public and business entities and demanding bribes from the victims for them not to be prosecuted,” Kamanga said.

He, therefore, urged citizens to be alert and report such people to the police and DEC.

“Kindly note that DEC does not conduct searches on any premise without a Search Warrant. Further, officers in the Commission always carry a valid identification card and do not ask for bribes from any members of the public to pervert the course of justice,” said Kamanga.

“We, therefore, wish to caution members of the public to be on high alert and report such people to the nearest Police station or DEC for possible investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.”