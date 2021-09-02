MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama has claimed his ministry had nothing to do with the fake COVID-19 vaccines which were imported by Valden Findlay’s company, Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment.

Meanwhile, Findlay claims the purported vaccines were a donation from the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Government.

The Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) confirmed that 10,000 doses of the vaccine labeled Hayat-Vax SARS-COV2 were imported around July and that Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment did not have any import permit or distribution licence for drugs.

In a statement, Wednesday, Dr Malama promised that he would issue a comprehensive statement distancing his ministry from this transaction. But by press time, no statement had been shared.

“Yesterday the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) issued a comprehensive statement informing the public that it had seized and destroyed a consignment of unauthorized vaccines named Hayat-Vax which were imported by Chrismar Earthmoving Equipment and purported to have been manufactured by Gulf Pharmaceuticals in the United Arab Emirates,” said Dr Malama.

Meanwhile, Findlay claimed the vaccines were a donation.

Findlay told Millennium Radio in an interview that at no point were the vaccines meant for sale stating that the intention was to donate the doses to the health facilities after approval.

He said the reason why the vaccines were at warehouses at the Kenneth Kaunda international airport was because he was trying to get clearance from ZAMRA.

When contacted for further clarifications, Findlay’s phone went unanswered.