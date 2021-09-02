UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says the ruling party’s losing parliamentary candidates have justifiable reasons for petitioning election results, arguing that the party does not want to be like PF which caused unnecessary by-elections. But Our-Civic-Duty Association (OCiDA) Executive Secretary Simon Kabanda says by-elections are a drain on the nation’s resources which can be channeled to more productive ventures. Over 50 parliamentary petitions have been filed in the Lusaka High Court following the just ended August 12 general elections, the majority of which were filed by UPND losing candidates....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.