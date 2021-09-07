Financial Intelligence Centre director general Mary Chirwa speaks during the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 24, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) Director General Mary Chirwa has disclosed that the centre seized about 10 accounts during the transition period while 250 Suspicious Transactions have been identified since August 12. And Chirwa has recalled that after the release of the 2018 Trends Report, one of the ministers threatened her, further revealing what have been her biggest frustrations since joining the centre. Meanwhile, Chirwa says she is very excited going forward because of the free working environment. Speaking when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Chirwa confirmed that some criminals...