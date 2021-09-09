President Hakainde Hichilema during the filing in of his presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Bank of Zambia and Ministry of Finance to come up with mechanisms to further reduce cash transactions in order to avoid illicit financial flows being reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

In a statement shared on his Facebook Page, Thursday, President Hichilema said the move would help with tracing where money was going, in view of the shortage of cash.

He insisted that his government would not tolerate corruption, money laundering and other illicit financial transactions.

“It is my considered view that with the shortage of cash being reported by the Bank of Zambia, they, working with the Minister of Finance, should come up with a mechanism to further reduce cash transactions. This will serve two purposes; firstly safety from being robbed of cash and secondly tracing where money is going to avoid illicit money flows that are being reported by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The New Dawn Government will not tolerate corruption, money laundering and other illicit financial transactions,” stated President Hichilema.