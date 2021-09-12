PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City from 20th to 25th September 2021.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Saturday, the Head of State is also expected to hold a series of high level bilateral and multilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

