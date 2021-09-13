Former Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo with former Defence minister Davies Chama during the ZAF open day at City airport in Lusaka on October 14, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

PF deputy national chairperson Davies Chama says President Hakainde Hichilema will be wasting time trying to institute a fast-track court for corruption, arguing that former ministers had no capability to steal. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that his government would introduce specialised fast-track stolen assets recovery mechanisms and courts for corruption and economic crimes, Chama said the UPND government should instead focus on delivering its promises. “They will lose focus to deliver on their promises. I was not in government to be policing people to see who is stealing and...