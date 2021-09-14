President Hakainde Hichilema at the official opening of the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his new dawn administration must not only meet, but exceed the expectations of Zambians. And President Hichilema says his instructions to ministers will be in writing, in line with the constitution, and that he expects his ministers to do the same as they give instructions to their permanent secretaries. Meanwhile, the President says he will not hesitate to make changes to his Cabinet is he observes some incompetence. Speaking during the induction ceremony for ministers and provincial ministers, Monday, President Hichilema said his government was not...