NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the women’s movement is concerned that the scrapping of the Ministry of Gender will have a far reaching impact on the positive gains made in advancing the gender agenda. In a statement, Tuesday, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said there was need for government to provide clear policy direction on how the Gender Machinery would be structured and operate in advancing women and girls’ issues. “The women’s movement is concerned that the scraping off of the Ministry of Gender will have a...