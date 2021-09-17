UPND Chongwe MP Sylvia Masebo at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

BIOMEDICAL Union of Zambia president Daniel Mwimbe says the accumulation of debt to suppliers of medicines by the Ministry of Health can be attributed to “pathetic” procurement process. And Mwimbe has urged Health Minister Sylvia Masebo to quickly identify a new team she can work with because her ministry needs cleansing. Commenting on revelations by University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostics services Dr Alex Makupe that the Ministry of Health currently owed suppliers of drugs about K2.2 billion, Mwimbe said the Ministry also owed health workers...