SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has reserved ruling on a point of order raised by Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela on whether Vice-President Mutale Nalumango is in order to remain quiet when UPND members continue to breach the Ministerial Code of Conduct and issuing statements on government issues. In his point of order, Wednesday, Chitotela was referring to UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s announcement that President Hakainde Hichilema’s promise to sell the Presidential Jet had not changed and that the matter was subject to Cabinet review. “Madam...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.