FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to the United States of America with a lean delegation, including only two Ministers. In an interview, Kakubo said he and his Finance and National Planning counterpart Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane would accompany the President on his seven-day trip to the US where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly. “What is going on is this and I think this needs to come out to the press is that the President has maintained a very lean...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.