FORMER Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says he will forever walk with his head high knowing that he performed his duties professionally, diligently and ethically. Speaking during a farewell parade in his honour, Friday, Kanganja said he did not allow himself to be contaminated by short-lived things like corruption, partisan politics or other ill vices while serving as IG. He said during his tenure, he and his team did their best to ensure that they scored some successes. “I wish to thank you for the ideas that I received...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.