Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane during the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says an IMF programme will not affect social sector expenditure, contrary to what some people are saying in the media. In a pre-budget interview with Diamond TV, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said government would ensure that the Health, Education and other social sectors benefited. He argued that those who had reservations on getting a bailout package were remembering an IMF of the past. “I think people are talking about the IMF of the past, maybe 15, 20 years ago. Yes those problems used to be there...