Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo, IK Charitable Trust representative Haroon Ghumra and secretary Moheamed Khanat (r) during the hand over ceremony of some wheelchairs in Mazabuka on September 21, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says he is saddened that vulnerable people have been forgotten by society. Speaking when IK Charitable Trust donated some wheelchairs and food hampers in Mazabuka, Tuesday, Nkombo said vulnerable people in the community need the support of the society and government. Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka UPND member of parliament, said there was need for society and government to fully support such people because they are human beings. “I am saddened to see that within our community, we have people who have...