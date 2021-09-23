THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has dispelled allegations that it ordered bank officials to withdraw huge amounts of cash from the bank to third parties. Last Saturday, Police recovered over K65 million and over US$ 57,000 from Faith Musonda’s house, raising speculation about how such huge sums came into her possession. In a statement, Thursday, BoZ assistant director for communications Besnat Mwanza said the Central Bank only got involved after the Zambia Police requested them to transport the money to their premises for safe keeping. Mwanza stated that the money...



