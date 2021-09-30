HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the health sector has been faced with issues of human resource, reduction of resource budget, mismanagement of resources as well as insufficient drugs in health centres. Masebo was responding to a question from Zambezi East UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita who wanted to find out what challenges she was facing emanating from the PF inefficiencies. “The situation that the health sector currently faces is a very serious situation. And what has worsened it obviously is the COVID-19. There are major areas where we have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.