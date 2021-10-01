POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 22 suspects following complaints from the public regarding criminal attacks on Ben Bella Road stretching to Chibolya compound. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said six male suspects had been arrested for attacking a woman, 14 for being in possession of offensive weapons, while two were arrested for conduct likely to breach the peace. “Following complaints from members of the public on criminal attacks on Ben Bella Road stretching to Chibolya compound, Police in Lusaka conducted an operation with a view of bringing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.